Petition on White House Website Demands Release of Trump's Tax Returns

"The unprecedented economic conflicts of this administration need to be visible to the American people, including any pertinent documentation which can reveal the foreign influences and financial interests which may put Donald Trump in conflict with the emoluments clause of the Constitution," the petition says.

The emolument clause of the US constitution prohibits officeholders from accepting “any present, emolument [profit], Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

In November, the US Congressional Research Service said in a report that the federal emolument ethics law “might technically apply to the President" to prevent conflicts of interest.

Earlier in January, Trump reiterated the notion that he would not be releasing his tax returns because he is under audit.

