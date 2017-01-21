Trump Praises the Clintons for Attending Inauguration Ceremony

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the November 8 election having achieved 304 electoral votes against Clinton’s 227 electoral votes.

"I was honored, very, very honored when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton were coming today," Trump said during the inaugural luncheon after the ceremony in which he was sworn-in as the next US president.

Trump added there is nothing more he can say, "I have a lot of respect for those two people."

Hillary Clinton received a long standing ovation in the room and shook hands with Trump.

However, earlier in the inauguration ceremony, prior to Trump being sworn in, Clinton was booed by the crowds who chanted "lock her up." The chant was an often repeated refrain during Trump rallies, refering to perceived violations of law by Clinton.

