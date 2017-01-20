Register
    US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

    Trump Begins Inaugural Parade Along Pennsylvania Avenue to White House

    US
    President Donald Trump is participating in the inaugural parade from the US Capitol to the White House after being sworn in as the forty-fifth US president earlier on Friday.

    Police officers detain a demonstrator before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    About 50 Anti-Trump Protesters Arrested in Washington - Police
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump and First Lady Melania reviewed various units of the US military marching in front of them on Capitol Hill.

    The first couple just entered the presidential automobile, also referred to as "the beast," and are heading along Pennsylvania Avenue at a slow speed to the White House while Secret Service agents walk placed around the automobile.

    Part of the way, they will walk and greet Americans lined up along both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue. Some presidents like Jimmy Carter had walked the entire route, but more recently other presidents have chosen not to do so.

    In a long-held US tradition, Americans gather along the parade route to greet their new president, vice president, their families as well as other officials.

    While Secret Service guards the president, vice-president and their families, the law enforcement authorities have erected fences and barricades around the park in front of White House as well in other surrounding streets.

    Police officers pepper spray a group of protestors before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Anti-Trump Protester Injured by Washington, DC Police Pepper Spray
    Prior to the parade, Trump attended a luncheon at the National Statuary Hall in the US Capitol after finishing the inauguration swearing-in ceremony.

    The parade is taking place amid protests in a different part of the US capital, which turned violent. The police formed a line and used tear gas to disperse protestors from approaching the parade route.

    Police sources told Sputnik earlier they have arrested 95 protestors for engaging in acts of violence.

