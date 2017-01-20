Crowd Late to Arrive at Trump’s Inaugural Parade

— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 20, 2017

Intermittent drizzling rain, a less-than-fair 45-degree outside temperature, as well as entry issues at security checkpoints have also impacted attendance.

Though precise numbers have not been reported, Washington DC’s Metro rail system tweeted that there were 193,000 trips as of 11 a.m. on Trump’s inauguration day, a far cry from the 513,000 trips taken during former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 and 317,000 during his second inauguration. George W. Bush’s second inauguration in 2005 edged out Trump’s with 197,000 trips.