Anti-Trump Protester Injured by Washington, DC Police Pepper Spray

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, the Washington, DC Police Department said in statement that law enforcement had to use pepper spray to disperse violent anti-Trump protesters.
“I was tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed,” the demonstrator stated as she was treated at a medical tent.
A police official told Sputnik earlier that 95 anti-Donald Trump protestors had been arrested and two police officers suffered minor injuries.
Thousands of anti-Trump protesters are participating in demonstrations in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Good, I hope more of the troublemakers get the same.
Tim - USA