Anti-Trump Protester Injured by Washington, DC Police Pepper Spray

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, the Washington, DC Police Department said in statement that law enforcement had to use pepper spray to disperse violent anti-Trump protesters.

“I was tear-gassed and pepper-sprayed,” the demonstrator stated as she was treated at a medical tent.

© AFP 2016/ ZACH GIBSON More Protest Attempts to Disrupt Inaugural Celebrations in Washington Expected

The victim explained that her eyes were flushed with water and she was unable to open them.

A police official told Sputnik earlier that 95 anti-Donald Trump protestors had been arrested and two police officers suffered minor injuries.

Thousands of anti-Trump protesters are participating in demonstrations in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day.

