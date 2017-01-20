Michelle Obama Memes Light Up The Internet

— GEEZY (@GRYKING) January 20, 2017
It started with Obama looking somewhat unimpressed at a gift given to her my Melania Trump, a tradition between the new first lady and her predecessor.
— marco miranda (@simplymarcoo) January 20, 2017
While President Donald Trump was being inaugurated, Obama looked as though she preferred to be almost anywhere else.
— best of shondaland (@shondalandcast) January 20, 2017
Some even thought she was giving the controversial billionaire the cold shoulder when she greeted Trump and his wife Melania alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama.
— Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 20, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete glad she gone, she's a person with huge internal issues and lots of anger.
Zoanthropy