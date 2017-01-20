More Protest Attempts to Disrupt Inaugural Celebrations in Washington Expected

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hundreds of protesters are participating in violent demonstrations in Washington, DC on the Inauguration Day of President Donald Trump and police announced it has arrested 50 people.

"Wait until tonight. We think protesters will try to disrupt the inaugural celebrations," an officer told Sputnik.

Earlier in day, some 500 anti-Trump protesters confronted 100 police officers, who were equipped with batons and tear gas, at a location just several blocks from Capitol Hill where Trump was sworn in as the forty-fifth president of the United States.

