23:11 GMT +320 January 2017
    Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017.

    Flashbang Grenades Used on Streets of Washington DC After Trump's Inauguration

    © REUTERS/ Adrees Latif
    81696611

    Riot police have formed a wall to block protesters from advancing down K Street in Washington, DC. Stun grenades, pepper spray, concussion grenades, and tear gas have been the primary method of quelling the protests.

    ​Peace has not been maintained by the security forces, according to witnesses.

    Disrupt J20, one of the organizing protest groups, ​​noted that tear gas has been deployed, too.

    Amid the chaos, a preacher is "strangely unbothered."

    Rioters have faced concussion grenades as well. 

    ​There's a standoff between police and teenage protesters at 14th and K Streets NW, according to an eye-witness. The scene looked like it could soon become more violent, the witness added. At least 95 individuals have been arrested, a local official confirmed. Protesters hurled rocks and debris at the riot police officers. They came prepared with gas masks. Two officers sustained "minor injuries," the DC police department told Sputnik.  

    Activists have started lighting trashcans on fire. 

    But a young Trump advocate worked to put it out. 

    ​​Estimates range from 200-1,000 people in this area. Earlier in the day, a group calling themselves "Black Bloc" stormed through the streets of Washington breaking windows and vandalizing vehicles parked on the street. The group shattered the windows of a Bank of American branch and a Starbucks cafe.

    A police squad car had its back window bashed in.

    On Friday, the White House announced "the dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump administration will end it." The Trump administration indicated it would offer little sympathy to protesters the next four years. "Our job is not to make life more comfortable for the rioter, the looter, the violent disrupter," the White House states.

    Numerous businesses along K and L Streets NW in Washington, DC have incurred "significant" damages, Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

    ​ "Violence will not be tolerated," DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said. Riot police have slowly escalated techniques throughout the day in response to property damage. The groups are still about five or six blocks from interfering with the Inaugural Parade and would have to get through several layers of blockades to disrupt the festivities. 

    ​Mass arrests may still take place if the situation continues to intensify. ​

      marcanhalt
      That would be, as one wag put it, McCain and Companies heads "exploding". A real insightful thinking.
      mvlazysusan
      That bump in McCain's jaw in a Kilo of RDX and israles Nut&Yahoo holds the RC detonator switch.
      goldcamshaft
      AMERICAns REJECTS DEMOCRACY!
      Americans reject the same Democracy that america goes around the world dispensing at a cost of millions of lives and the decay of tens of countries and trillions of dollars.
      When President Amadinejad of Iran was reelected and few Iranians, especially college students protested, the Western world was very upset and accused the leaders of Iran of plotting against the opponent, even threatening sanctions, I believe. Double standard or what? Which leader in the world would have the guts to raise this issue with the united states? When it happens in the usa, it is democracy at work, when it happens elsewhere, it is corruption, and the country has to be taken down!
      siberianhuskyru
      throw one more flashbang to hillary's ass xexexe))
      Angus Gallagher
      They have some pretty student girl offering a flower to the riot police- the globalist media's cameras whirling away.
      This is staged to the point of pitiful cliche and McCain's IRI offer precisely this kind of 'training for civil society.'
      Ex-NATO Sec General Rasmussen is right now agitating on tv.
      choticastile
      Bought and paid by the Soros Brigade -- the aim to turn the US into chaos and civil war. Hence Schumer's speech-- possibly a call to those opposing the 45th POTUS....??? But Trump is the new Commander In Chief and he commands all law enforcement and intelligence agencies, DHS and the US Military. The crackdown will be coming as he will not tolerate the eruption of a civil war.
      choticastile
      I read on bottom news tape on RT that an RT reporter had been arrested. Does anybody know whether he/she has been let go? I saw no further reports on it....
