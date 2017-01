WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters are participating in violent demonstrations in the nation’s capital on Inauguration Day and more protests have been announced over the weekend.

"This was expected," the FBI agent told Sputnik. "We are prepared for this."

Earlier on Friday, more than four dozen anti-Donald Trump protesters were arrested in Washington for engaging in violent demonstrations.

Protesters are expected to disrupt inaugural celebrations on Friday, a metropolitan police officer told Sputnik.

Trump on Friday was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.