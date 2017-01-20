Trump to Sign Three Documents as First Official Act in Capacity as US President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The first three documents US President Donald Trump will sign include a waiver for Secretary of Defense nominee Gen. James Mattis; official nominations to the US Senate; and a pronouncement for a National Day of Patriotism, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Friday.

