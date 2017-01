MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The yield of ten-year US Treasuries grew over 0.46 percent almost up to the 2.5 mark, while 30-year US Treasuries went past the 3 percent yield mark during Trump's speech.

Gold February futures price went up $3, or 0.25 percent, at New York's COMEX, while silver March futures price grew by 0.11 percent.

In his inaugural speech, the 45th president of the United States promised to strengthen old alliances and build new ones, pledged to protect US jobs and reinforce the country's borders.