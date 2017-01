© AP Photo/ John Minchillo US Police Use Pepper Spray Against Anti-Trump Protesters in Washington - Demonstrators

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than four dozen anti-Donald Trump protesters have been arrested in Washington, DC for engaging in violence, local police told Sputnik on Friday.

"Fifty people have been arrested," a police officer said.

Earlier in day, some 500 anti-Trump protesters confronted 100 police officers, who were equipped with batons and tear gas, at a location just several blocks from Capitol Hill where Trump was sworn in as the forty-fifth president of the United States.