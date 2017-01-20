US to Make Developing Defensive, Offensive Cyber Capabilities Priority

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump, who was sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States earlier on Friday, has repeatedly called for changes in international trade deals that harm US businesses and interests.

"Cyberwarfare is an emerging battlefield, and we must take every measure to safeguard our national security secrets and systems," the White House stated. "We will make it a priority to develop defensive and offensive cyber capabilities at our US Cyber Command, and recruit the best and brightest Americans to serve in this crucial area."

