Trump Committed to Building Wall With Mexico to End Illegal Immigration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump is committed to building a wall along the Mexican border in order to stop illegal immigrats from crossing into the United States, according to the America Law Enforcement Policy plan released by the White House on Friday.

"President Trump is committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities," the plan reads.

Trump was sworn into office earlier on Friday as the 45th US president.