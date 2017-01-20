US to Deport Illegal Immigrants With Criminal Records

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will deport illegal immigrants who have a violent criminal record, according to a law enforcement policy plan released by the White House on Friday.

"President [Donald] Trump is committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities," the White House stated.

The White House explained that Trump is dedicated to ending the practice of cities in the United States acting as sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.

