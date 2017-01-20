US Police Detain RT Reporter Covering Trump Inauguration Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US police officers on Friday detained Alexander Rubinstein, reporter of the RT broadcaster, who was covering the protests in the US capital ahead of the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, the media outlet said.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony and during the event, US citizens participated in anti-Trump rallies in Washington and other cities across the United States. A metro police officer told Sputnik that US police started detentions of anti-Trump protesters, who turned violent in Washington.

© AP Photo/ John Minchillo US Police Use Pepper Spray Against Anti-Trump Protesters in Washington - Demonstrators

Rubinstein was covering the march of anti-capitalist nature held in the US capital on the day of Trump's inauguration, when policemen circled a group of people, including the manifestants and detained several of them, the RT broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, Rubinstein was detained despite he had shown his media credentials to police.

Earlier in the day, Trump was sworn in on Capitol Hill as the forty-fifth president of the United States.