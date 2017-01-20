Passing the Presidential Baton: Transferring POTUS, FLOTUS Twitter Accounts

The President of the US, @POTUS, First Lady of the US, @FLOTUS, and Vice President, @VP, highlights Trump, his wife, Melania Trump, and Vice-President Mike Pence. It appears the banner photo on the President’s Twitter page is from Obama’s inaugural ceremony.

New POTUS Twitter

President Trump said recently that his First Lady would make women’s health issues her signature priority.

Trump said that he did not anticipate tweeting from @DonaldJTrump at the same frequency as during his campaign, now that he is president. Due to what he labeled "very dishonest"media coverage, however, the twitter handle remains active. It is unclear whether Trump will abandon his "weaponized" @DonaldJTrump handle, but it was active as of Friday, following the swearing-in ceremony.

VP Pence had a Twitter account while serving as Governor of Indiana but his account never gained quite the notoriety that Trump’s has.

© Twitter Mike Pence's VP Twitter Handle