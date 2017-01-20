Trump Committed to Achieving US Energy Independence From OPEC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of President Donald Trump is dedicated to reaching independence from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as any country going against the interests of the United States, according to a White House release on Friday.

"President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interests," the release stated.

Trump was sworn into office as the forty-fifth president of the United States at noon at Capitol Hill on Friday.

