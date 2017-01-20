Trump Takes Oath of Office Becoming 45th US President

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump placed his hand on his family bible and the bible used by both Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Barack Obama at their inaugurations, as US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Presidential oath of office.
US security officials said they are taking the threat of violent protests or attempts to disrupt the inauguration proceedings seriously.
Earlier on Friday, Trump and his wife Melania had coffee with President Barack Obama and Michelle in a symbolic meeting before the New York billionaire was sworn-in.
