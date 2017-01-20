Register
20:10 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

    Trump Takes Oath of Office Becoming 45th US President

    © AFP 2016/ Mark RALSTON
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the US (15)
    1128 0 0

    Donald Trump is officially the 45th President of the United States after taking the oath of office at his inauguration ceremony at the steps of the US Capitol building on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump placed his hand on his family bible and the bible used by both Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Barack Obama at their inaugurations, as US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Presidential oath of office.

    US President Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Donald Trump Delivers First-Ever Speech as the US President (VIDEO)
    Trump is prepared to deliver his inaugural address. A celebratory luncheon will be held at the White House and then Trump will review the inaugural parade scheduled to start at 3:00p.m. (8:00 p.m. GMT).

    US security officials said they are taking the threat of violent protests or attempts to disrupt the inauguration proceedings seriously.

    Earlier on Friday, Trump and his wife Melania had coffee with President Barack Obama and Michelle in a symbolic meeting before the New York billionaire was sworn-in.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the US (15)

    Related:

    World Waits to See Whether Trump Can Make Good on Promise to 'Lift the Gloom'
    New York Trump Supporters to Gather in Celebration on Inauguration Day
    Majority of Germans Pessimistic About Trump's Presidency
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      US security officials said they are taking the threat of violent protests or attempts to disrupt the inauguration proceedings seriously.
      --
      They know the names of these violent groups and should trace their financing and associates. Actually do something, like they do against white militia groups.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok