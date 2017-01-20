Hillary Clinton Says Takes Part in Trump Inauguration to 'Honor Democracy'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hillary Clinton, a Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2016 US election, said on Friday that she was attending President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration to honor the democracy and the key values of the United States.

"I'm here today to honor our democracy and its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country and its future," Clinton stated in a message on Twitter.

​Trump is going to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States at noon on Friday.