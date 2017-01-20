President Obama's Last Words for the American People: 'Thank You'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — After emerging from the iconic presidential Oval Office, Obama was asked by a group of reporters if he felt nostalgic.

"Of course," Obama replied. He added: "Thank you," when asked if he had "any last words for the American people."

After passing reporters, Obama strolled down the colonnade from the West Wing work area toward the main White House building where the president’s family lived for the past eight years, hosted numerous state dinners and other events.

I'm still asking you to believe — not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you. — President Obama (@POTUS) 20 января 2017 г.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS) 20 января 2017 г.

Obama was followed by Vice President Joe Biden, his wife, Jill, and other aides.

