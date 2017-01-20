Trump Administration to Be Fresh Start, Opportunity to Unify US - Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The incoming US administration of Donald Trump will be a new beginning for the Unites States and will serve as an opportunity to foster greater national unity, Kellyanne Conway, who managed Trump's campaign and will serve as his adviser, told Fox & Friends new show on Friday.

"I think it's a fresh start… Brand new president, vice president. Fabulous opportunity to unify the country," Conway said ahead of Trump's inauguration.

Conway also noted that Trump was "making history," as the first president to have no prior political or military experience.

Trump’s inauguration ceremony will begin at 14:30 GMT on Friday and will end past midnight. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in the Capitol in Washington, DC.