Protesters Rally Against Trump’s Inauguration in Washington DC (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 139) Ruptly. © Ruptly. Protesters Rally Against Trump’s Inauguration in Washington D.C.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!