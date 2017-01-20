Outgoing President Obama Welcomes the Trumps to the White House (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 1:35 / 11.25Mb / просмотров видео: 88) Ruptly. © Ruptly. Outgoing President Obama Meets President-Elect Trump at the White House

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!