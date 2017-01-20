US Rights Group Urges Trump to Prioritize Closing Guantanamo Bay Center

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Following the transfer of four prisoners from the detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, President-elect Donald Trump should continue the policy of working to close the facility that poses national security risks, the rights group said in a press release.
"While today's transfer is a positive move, the fact is that Guantanamo's continued operation is a threat to our national security and American values," the release stated on Thursday. "President-elect Trump would be wise to make shuttering the facility a priority."
The US Department of Defense announced that these were the final transfers to be completed during the administration of Obama.
During his presidency, Obama sent a total of 196 prisoners from Guantanamo, leaving just 41 persons in the facility.
