US Rights Group Urges Trump to Prioritize Closing Guantanamo Bay Center

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Following the transfer of four prisoners from the detention center in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, President-elect Donald Trump should continue the policy of working to close the facility that poses national security risks, the rights group said in a press release.

"While today's transfer is a positive move, the fact is that Guantanamo's continued operation is a threat to our national security and American values," the release stated on Thursday. "President-elect Trump would be wise to make shuttering the facility a priority."

On his last full day in office, President Barack Obama ordered transfers of four Gitmo prisoners, including a citizen of Russia Ravil Mingazov who will be sent to the government of the United Arab Emirates.

The US Department of Defense announced that these were the final transfers to be completed during the administration of Obama.

During his presidency, Obama sent a total of 196 prisoners from Guantanamo, leaving just 41 persons in the facility.

