US Navy Pays Tech Firm $99Mln to Streamline Manufacturing Processes - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Advanced Technology International has been awarded contract for the Navy Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Composites Manufacturing Center of Excellence, according to the release stated.

The core mission and function of the Navy Composites Manufacturing Center is to develop solutions to US shipyards and other industrial facilities such as metalworking or manufacturing technologies to reduce the cost and time to build and repair key naval platforms, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will be carried out over the next five years and is scheduled to be completed by January 19, 2022, the Defense Department added.

