Mass Community Action Vital to Protect Human Rights Under Trump - Advocacy Group

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Thousands gathered outside the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle on Thursday night to reaffirm their commitment to protecting "the rights of people and environment", which are believed to be threatened under the incoming presidential administration.
"It's important to come together like this and actively show that we will keep on fighting to ensure the human rights are protected," Gale said on Thursday, the night before the US president-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in.
"Because otherwise, if we don't fight, there's nothing that would stop [Trump administration] to rescind them," Gale added.
Some of Trump's policy proposals made on the campaign trail, such as mass deportation of illegal immigrants, harsh stance on abortion, and return of stop-and-frisk practice by the police, have caused grave concerns among the rights groups.
"Keep Your Tiny Hands Off Our Rights & Liberties", "NO! Stop Trump / Pence Fascist Regime Before It Starts!" and "Not My President" were among the banners held by the protesters.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Rights and liberties?? The US Democrats surrender their liberties all of the time, in exchange for authoritarian government. High taxes and A LOT of laws, employer mandates. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete GALE is an IDIOT uneducated one.
jas
cast235
WHY?
NOT political ok? I'm not considering politics not even his personality.
What I base this is in the FACT of TRUMP CORPORATION.
WHAT THIS MEANS? First a corporation is an entity capable of own decisions, even THOUGHTS. And BEFORE anyone SNAPS, I studied business since a KID. Why? I surrounded by them so naturally I got curious. That's when I began with mathematical and many other sciences based models.
So I can surely say this. The base for this is that ALL corporations, BIG ones, have HUMAN RIGHTS!!! And this is nothing new. For that UN EDUCATED GALE MUST grab books. REAL BOOKS that depict protests and business abuses in early modern factory type.
They were running people to the ground, no protective equipment. This led to POLITICIANS looking for wins, to promise all kind of things. Better wages, Med insurance,
In order to create jobs, institutions were opened that will tackle this issues.
And the MOST important , COURT ACCESS!!! The court access , was actually destroying businesses. Politicians looking for votes, made countless promises. Where courts could base judgements.
SEE THE STUPIDITY OF GALE ALREADY?
This institutions are still present on U.S today!! Therefore, is a BIG stupidity to picket TRUMP businesses.
You PICKET congress. But instead is best and CONGRESS would LOVE, IF you request be heard, and explain to the committee. So congress have awareness of any issue.
Then I tend to believe SOROS or other IDIOT sponsored this BULL HORN.
This sounds like GREEN PEACE in Russia. Where Russia told them, why you do not come to our meetings when we discuss this and explain us. We would highly appreciate that.
About the corporations, the BIG ones, create all kind of environments. Like one for human rights. They could appoint someone to do this. Ir pass all to CEO and , yep, BOARD .
Just like some are into labor disputes and much more. One have to do with the immediate surroundings. And way much more.
TRUMP been running a giant corporation by sometime and of course seen and interacted with all this.
BUT to make the STUPIDITY even more GRAVE, the government have institutions of all kinds in place!! TRUMP could send or elect it's directors and even set laws to up the effectiveness or reduce red tape etc.
EXPECTING HIM to be 24/7 watching human rights, laws is STUPID. The institutions report all that to congress panels. That inform the rest and seek solutions.
Sorry if I don't detail. I have a LIFE. I 've no time to be here 5 days , making a comment.