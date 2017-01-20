Mass Community Action Vital to Protect Human Rights Under Trump - Advocacy Group

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Thousands gathered outside the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle on Thursday night to reaffirm their commitment to protecting "the rights of people and environment", which are believed to be threatened under the incoming presidential administration.

"It's important to come together like this and actively show that we will keep on fighting to ensure the human rights are protected," Gale said on Thursday, the night before the US president-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in.

"Because otherwise, if we don't fight, there's nothing that would stop [Trump administration] to rescind them," Gale added.

© AFP 2016/ ON EMMERT Trump Vows to Unify US, Make Inner Cities Great Again

During his presidential campaign, Trump has repeatedly employed fiery rhetoric that has offended various minority groups, marginalized communities and rights activists.

Some of Trump's policy proposals made on the campaign trail, such as mass deportation of illegal immigrants, harsh stance on abortion, and return of stop-and-frisk practice by the police, have caused grave concerns among the rights groups.

"Keep Your Tiny Hands Off Our Rights & Liberties", "NO! Stop Trump / Pence Fascist Regime Before It Starts!" and "Not My President" were among the banners held by the protesters.