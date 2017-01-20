US Mayors Coordinate Actions to Protect Rights Under Trump Presidency

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Thousands gathered outside the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle on Thursday night to reaffirm their commitment to protecting "the rights of people and environment", which are believed to be threatened under the incoming presidential administration.

"Now it is for us to build OUR movement! To protect all the gains we've made and protect the rights of our people," de Blasio said on Thursday at the rally on the eve of US presidential inauguration. "Mayors are gathering all over the country to sign a pledge for common action that the next 100 days will be days of action together! And we are standing up for our cities and our towns, because they are the authentic America!"

Universal healthcare, zero tolerance for discrimination and hatred, and environmental protection are among the core values mayors pledged to defend.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!