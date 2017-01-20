US Mayors Coordinate Actions to Protect Rights Under Trump Presidency

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Thousands gathered outside the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle on Thursday night to reaffirm their commitment to protecting "the rights of people and environment", which are believed to be threatened under the incoming presidential administration.
Universal healthcare, zero tolerance for discrimination and hatred, and environmental protection are among the core values mayors pledged to defend.
