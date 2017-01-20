Kerry Willing to Meet With Tillerson But Schedules 'Not Aligned' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kirby stated on Thursday that the politicians tried to meet face-to-face, but their schedules did not align.

"The Secretary remained willing and able to do that and the schedules did not align."

Kirby also said Kerry had "no hard feelings" toward the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump despite his decision not to attend his inauguration ceremony on Friday in addition to his inability to meet with Tillerson.

Ambassador Tom Shannon, Kirby added, will become acting secretary of state if Tillerson is not confirmed by Friday at noon, an interim plan that was approved by Trump’s transition team.

