Thousands Rally in New York on Presidential Inauguration Eve

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — The rally called "We Stand United: NYC Rally on Night Before Trump's Inauguration" is scheduled to begin at 6pm local time outside the Trump International Hotel at Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

According to media reports, Rev. Al Sharpton, filmmaker Michael Moore, and actors Michael Ruffalo, Shailene Woodley, Rosie Perez and Alec Baldwin plan to attend the demonstration.

The official statement on event's facebook page claims that the rally is intended "to make it clear to President-elect Trump and Congress that New Yorkers will continue to work to make real progress on important issues such as healthcare, climate change, social justice and immigrant rights.”

MoveOn.org, Greenpeace US and Planned Parenthood of New York City will be among the advocacy groups present at the rally.

On Thursday morning Trump left New York for Washington, where he will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20.

