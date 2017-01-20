Obama Commutes Sentences of 330 Inmates Convicted of Drug Crimes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release included a list of each case, offense, original sentence and the new sentence, with most commutations “conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.”

“Today, the President granted commutation of sentence to 330 individuals,” the release stated on Thursday.

Thursday’s action boosted the total to more than 1,715 commutations during the Obama presidency.

Many of the inmates had been sentenced under guidelines, later ruled unconstitutional, that had set mandatory prison terms that gave judges no flexibility during sentencing.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!