US Senators Concerned About Trump’s Aide Meeting With Russia’s Sanctioned RDIF

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ben Cardin noted in their Thursday letter to Mnuchin that besides meeting with Dmitriev in person, Scaramucci also acted as a "Trump translator" and informal member of his advisory team.

"This raises questions about whether Mr. Scaramucci engaged in discussions to facilitate prohibited transactions with the sanctioned entity in violation of federal law, and about whether other Trump Administration transition officials were aware of or approved his activities," the letter stated.

On Tuesday, the RDIF press service confirmed the fact of the fund representatives’ meeting with Scaramucci.

On Monday, Dmitriev said that the fund’s representatives would meet with US business representatives at the World Economic Forum in Davos and were expecting an American business delegation in Russia in spring.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Dmitriev held a number of meetings with foreign investors including those from the United States. Some of them expressed their wish to visit Russia.

Since 2014, the relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

