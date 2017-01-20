Register
    Anthony Scaramucci, a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team executive committee, and founder and Co-Managing Partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, talks with media at Trump Tower, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, in New York

    US Senators Concerned About Trump’s Aide Meeting With Russia’s Sanctioned RDIF

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    US lawmakers called on Treasury Secretary-designate Steve Mnuchin to investigate the meeting between President-elect Donald Trump's adviser Anthony Scaramucci and head of sanctioned Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ben Cardin noted in their Thursday letter to Mnuchin that besides meeting with Dmitriev in person, Scaramucci also acted as a "Trump translator" and informal member of his advisory team.

    "This raises questions about whether Mr. Scaramucci engaged in discussions to facilitate prohibited transactions with the sanctioned entity in violation of federal law, and about whether other Trump Administration transition officials were aware of or approved his activities," the letter stated.

    On Tuesday, the RDIF press service confirmed the fact of the fund representatives’ meeting with Scaramucci.

    US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in Trump Tower, Manhattan, New York, US, January 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Shannon Stapleton
    Trump's Russian Relations to Create US 'Friction' With Europe – UK Think Tank
    On Monday, Dmitriev said that the fund’s representatives would meet with US business representatives at the World Economic Forum in Davos and were expecting an American business delegation in Russia in spring.

    On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Dmitriev held a number of meetings with foreign investors including those from the United States. Some of them expressed their wish to visit Russia.

    Since 2014, the relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.

    Anthony Scaramucci, Ben Cardin, Elizabeth Warren, Russia, United States
