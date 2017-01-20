Over 3,500 US National Guard Members to Assist Police With Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Over 3,500 US National Guard members will assist the Washington DC Police Department on Inauguration Day.
MT @JFHQDC: 3,500+ #NationalGuard members sworn-in to assist @DCPoliceDept on #InaugurationDay. #Inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/Kl0ZPWgBL6— National Guard (@USNationalGuard) January 19, 2017
The soldiers were sworn-in by Washington DC police as special police in order to enable them to enforce laws on Friday.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I sure hope that there will be enough troops & police to handle all the ruthless dissidents.
Hussite