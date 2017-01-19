Shannon to Act as Top US Diplomat Until Tillerson Confirmed - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tom Shannon will serve as a top diplomat if Tillerson is not confirmed by noon of January 20.

"Undersecretary Shannon did have a brief meeting with Secretary-designate Tillerson," Kirby said. "I was told it was brief and cordial. Obviously, coming out of that briefing we did get confirmation that as of noon tomorrow in the assumption that Mr. Tillerson is not confirmed as the coming Secretary of State by noon tomorrow, Undersecretary will serve as the Acting Secretary of State until when the confirmation is finished."

