US Confirms Receiving Invitation From Russia to Participate in Astana Talks

"Our Embassy in Moscow did receive an invitation delivered to them from the Russian Foreign ministry which they duly passed to us," Kirby said. "So we are aware that there is an actual invitation for the US to participate. But so far as I know, no decision has been made."

Acting US Secretary of State Tom Shannon will likely consult President-elect Donald Trump’s administration on whether or not to attend the intra-Syrian peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, US Department of State spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing on Thursday.

"I am sure that Ambassador Shannon will consult appropriately with the new White House about what they would like to do," Kirby stated when asked about attending the Astana talks.

