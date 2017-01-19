Trump Voters Turn to Fox for Inauguration News

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Americans’ media habits during the US presidential campaign suggest President-elect Donald Trump’s fans will rely on Fox News to view the inauguration, while so-called mainstream media outlets such as CNN will share the remaining audience of disappointed Americans, according to a poll by the PEW Research Center on Thursday.

"Americans who say they voted for Trump in the general election relied heavily on Fox News as their main source of election news leading up to the 2016 election, whereas [Hillary] Clinton voters named an array of different sources," a press release with the poll stated.

When voters were asked about their "main source" for election news, 40 percent of Trump voters named Fox, the poll noted.

Trump criticized US media throughout the campaign, which included a public spat with Fox anchor Meghan Kelly who has since left the network.

Trump’s criticism of other corporate mainstream media outlets continued after his election win for biased and outright inaccurate reporting, while significant portions of the US public turned to independent and alternative media for news.

Among those who cast ballots for former Secretary of State Clinton, CNN led with 18 percent of those surveyed naming the network as their primary source of political news.

The poll also named MSNBC, NPR, ABC and the New York Times as favorite news sources for Clinton supporters.

The 2016 campaign was unusual because of an explosion of reporting on social media, including the use of Twitter by both Trump and Clinton to speak directly to voters.