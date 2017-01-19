Majority of Pentagon Staff Staying on Through Trump Presidency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Most Department of Defense employees will remain in their positions after the President-elect Donald Trump assumes office on January 20, department spokesperson Peter Cook said in a briefing on Thursday.
"The vast majority of the people in this building will not be departing," Cook stated. "The continuity that is here within the Department of Defense is significant."
Cook noted in addition to the uniformed members of the Defense Department, a significant number of civilians who would also serve the United States, regardless of who is president of the United States.
The Defense Department had seamless transitions in the past and is prepared to do the same this time around as well, Cook added.
