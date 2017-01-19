Trump Inaugural Speech to Reflect President’s Philosophical Vision for US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump is still working on his address for the inaugural ceremony on Friday, and the speech will be more about his vision for the United States rather than his agenda for the upcoming term in office, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said in his press briefing on Thursday.

"I think it’s going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document, a vision of where he sees the country, the proper role of government, the role of citizens," Spicer told reporters.

Spicer pointed out Trump’s speech will be a very "personal and sincere statement."

The speech will also include Trump's view on what it means to be an American, the challenges faced by the middle class in the United States, as well as the pressing issues of infrastructure and education, Spicer added.

Trump will deliver the speech at the US Capitol on Friday after taking an oath of office to officially becoming the forty-fifth president of the United States.