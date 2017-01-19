Trump Team Prepares Budget Cuts for US State Department, Other Agencies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The team of President-elect Donald Trump has prepared plans to cut spending for a number of governmental agencies, including the departments of State and Energy, US media reported on Thursday.
In addition, the Trump team intends to privatize the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities, according to the report.
The budget cuts will reportedly decrease US federal spending by some $10.5 trillion within ten years.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NOW he has gone and done it! "He who controls the gold, controls the problem." Any good businessman knows this is true. Now, if he can only get his two hands around the neck of the CIAs budget, we can see a lot less obsessive language coming out of that area, for us, for the world's peace.
marcanhalt