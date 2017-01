© AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS Trump's Transition Team May Relocate Press Center From White House Building

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The transition team for President-elect Donald Trump did not spend a fifth of the funds available to it and will return the money to the US Department of the Treasury, US Vice President-elect Mike Pence said in a briefing on Thursday.

"We are wrapping up this transition on schedule and under budget. We will actually return some 20 percent of taxpayer funding back to the US Treasury," Pence stated.

Trump's inauguration will be held January 20 in Washington, DC, in front of the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress.

