US Envoy to Anti-Daesh Coalition, 50 Other Officials to Join Trump Team

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than 50 officials from the administration of President Barack Obama, including Special Envoy for counter-Islamic State [Daesh] Coalition Brett McGurk, will stay with the next US administration to ensure continuity of policies, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced on Thursday.

"The president-elect has asked over 50 individuals to stay in critical posts throughout the government, included in this group are Robert Work, currently the deputy secretary of defense…Brett McGurk, who is the special envoy for the global coalition to counter ISIS [Islamic State]," Spicer said.

Other officials who will keep their posts include Nick Rasmussen, the director of National Counterterrorism Center, Tom Shannon, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, and Adam Szubin, the acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.