Trump Nominates Ex-Governor of Georgia as US Agriculture Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated ex-governor of the US state of Georgia as next secretary of agriculture, Trump’s transition team announced in a release on Thursday.

"President-elect Donald J. Trump today announced his intention to nominate former Governor of Georgia Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture," the release said.