Support of Obamacare in US Gets Edge Over Naysayers for First Time in Years

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Poll: Obamacare Popularity Reaches Historic High Among Americans

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly promised to "repeal and replace" Obama’s pricey health care project, dubbed Obamacare, years after it came into being in 2010. All this time it has been criticized more than liked.

But a CNN/ORC poll, conducted from January 12 to 15 among 1,000 US adults, found that 49 percent were generally in favor of Obama’s changes to the healthcare system, while 47 percent opposed it.

Asked whether they expected Trump to follow through on his election promise to undo these changes, 82 percent of respondents said he was very or somewhat likely to make good of it. The poll also found only 22 percent wanted him to keep the scheme.

Last week, the US Congress passed a Republican budget resolution to start the repeal of Obamacare. House Speaker Paul Ryan said the resolution said it would allow the GOP to eliminate it without the threat of a Senate filibuster by Democrats, which would require a 60-vote super majority in the 100-member Senate to defeat.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!