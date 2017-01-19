'Inspirational' Hair Behind Name for New 'Donaldtrumpi' Moth - Scientist

And Donald Trump's hairstyle has recently set the Twittersphere a flutter after a biologist decided to name a new species of moth after the President-elect.

"The resemblance of the head scales to Mr. Trump's hairstyle was an inspiration," Dr. Vazrick Nazari told Sputnik.

LMA😂! A new breed of #moth is being named after #Trump..looks familiar 🤔



Sounds like a compliment to me 😁#TrumpMoth pic.twitter.com/yG3HNjITJs — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) January 18, 2017

He also said that he hoped Mr. Trump would "take it in good spirit" being associated to a new species of moth.

The Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is a small moth found in parts of California and Baja, Mexico and as the taxonomist responsible for discovering the species, Dr. Nazari got to choose its name, while its nature remains a mystery.

"As of yet, we have no idea what Neopalpa donaldtrumpi does for a living. Its larval host and earlier life stages are not known. This is all the more reason to protect its habitat, and an incentive for future scientists to continue studying it further," Dr. Nazari told Sputnik.

Apparently newly discovered moth has been named after Donald Trump because of its distinctive hair style! I reckon it should run for office! — Alexander L Mytton (@AlexanderMytton) January 18, 2017​

Dr. Nazari's moth-naming motives to immortalize Donald Trump's name in scientific literature stems from a hope that he will "make an effort to continue protecting the US wildlife and their fragile habits."

"I named it after the President-elect to bring wider public attention to the need to continue protecting fragile habitats in the US that still contain many undescribed species," Dr. Nazari explained.

Barber: What do you want? Trump Moth: short sides and Yellowish-white scales on top please https://t.co/WJ24qSBdK6 — Greg Sallabank (@VillageRogue) January 18, 2017​

And it isn't the first time a leading politician has had a species named after them — although this is the first time a moth has been named after a US president.

"No moths, that I know of are named after US presidents."

So I named a species after @realDonaldTrump. Maybe now he'll make conservation of fragile US ecosystems a priority?https://t.co/jetz83AHaC — Vazrick Nazari (@vazrick) January 17, 2017​

"President Obama was honored with nine different species names, including a dinosaur and a Hawaiian fish. Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is probably the first moth ever named after a US president," Dr. Nazari said.

On the final countdown to the inauguration, the tiny moth with its "inspirational" hair, has become the first creature to be named after the 45th president of the United States.