16:52 GMT +319 January 2017
    Combination image of Neopalpa donaldtrumpi and Donald Trump

    'Inspirational' Hair Behind Name for New 'Donaldtrumpi' Moth - Scientist

    © Photo: Youtube/Etrange et insolite, AFP/Don Emmert
    The inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States is fast approaching with the world's media, once again, waiting to hear what he has to say - while others focus on what he looks like.

    And Donald Trump's hairstyle has recently set the Twittersphere a flutter after a biologist decided to name a new species of moth after the President-elect.

    "The resemblance of the head scales to Mr. Trump's hairstyle was an inspiration," Dr. Vazrick Nazari told Sputnik.

    He also said that he hoped Mr. Trump would "take it in good spirit" being associated to a new species of moth.

    The Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is a small moth found in parts of California and Baja, Mexico and as the taxonomist responsible for discovering the species, Dr. Nazari got to choose its name, while its nature remains a mystery.

    "As of yet, we have no idea what Neopalpa donaldtrumpi does for a living. Its larval host and earlier life stages are not known. This is all the more reason to protect its habitat, and an incentive for future scientists to continue studying it further," Dr. Nazari told Sputnik.

    Dr. Nazari's moth-naming motives to immortalize Donald Trump's name in scientific literature stems from a hope that he will "make an effort to continue protecting the US wildlife and their fragile habits."

    "I named it after the President-elect to bring wider public attention to the need to continue protecting fragile habitats in the US that still contain many undescribed species," Dr. Nazari explained.

    And it isn't the first time a leading politician has had a species named after them — although this is the first time a moth has been named after a US president.

    "No moths, that I know of are named after US presidents."

    "President Obama was honored with nine different species names, including a dinosaur and a Hawaiian fish. Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is probably the first moth ever named after a US president," Dr. Nazari said.

    On the final countdown to the inauguration, the tiny moth with its "inspirational" hair, has become the first creature to be named after the 45th president of the United States.

