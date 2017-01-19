Register
    US Police officers. (File)

    Advocacy Group: 28 US Jewish Community Centers Evacuated After Bomb Threats

    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    US
    0 2411

    Dozens of Jewish Community Centers (JCC) across 17 US states were evacuated after a wave of bomb threats, the JCC Association of North America said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A total of 28 community centers have been evacuated, according to Wednesday release.

    “A wave of bomb threats this morning caused 28 Jewish community centers in 17 states to quickly engage in security protocols to ensure the safety of their participants and facilities,” the release stated. “This is the second time this month that multiple JCCs have received bomb threats in a single day.”

    Police Officer
    © Fotolia/ mario beauregard
    US Jewish Institutions Increasingly Targeted by Violent Threats - CEO
    Centers targeted with fake bomb threats in the states of Maryland, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Delaware, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, among others, causing many evacuations, the release said.

    “In the wake of last week’s calls, JCCs were well-prepared for the calls received today,” JCC Association of North America Director David Posner said in a statement. “While the bombs in question are hoaxes, the calls are not. We know that law enforcement at both the local and national level are continuing to investigate the ongoing situation.”

    On January 9, sixteen JCC’s in nine states received bomb threats. US media reported that it is not clear whether the threats are connected.

