US Vice President-Elect Pence Chooses Ken Nahigian to Head Transition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Nahigian, who served as the head of strategic planning and support for President-elect Donald Trump, will now support Trump's nominees through their confirmation hearings.

"In the days following the election, [Nahigian’s] role evolved to not only manage President-elect support, but also prepare our great cabinet designees for their hearings," Dearborn was quoted as saying in the release. "The transition is in capable hands with Ken Nahigian, who has tirelessly supported it from day one and will carry it through the finish line."

© REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri

Dearborn is leaving the post to assume his role as White House deputy chief of staff.

Trump's inauguration will be held January 20 in Washington, DC, in front of the Capitol, the seat of the US Congress.

