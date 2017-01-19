Donald Trump Wires $25Mln to Settle Lawsuit Regarding Trump University - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The litigation consists of two federal class-action lawsuits and a New York State court action. The lawsuits accuse Trump University of deceiving students by making false claims it was an accredited school.

Trump Entrepreneur Initiative, previously known as Trump University, wired the funds on Tuesday night, Politico reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources.

A hearing is set for March 31, when a judge will decide whether to approve the $25 million settlement, the report stated.

The development takes place just two days before Trump is set to be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States.

