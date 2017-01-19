Gay Dance Party Outside VP-Elect Mike Pence's DC House

Protesters have gathered outside Pence's home just two days before he's is sworn in along with Donald Trump. Pence has accrued an abysmal LGBTQ rights record over the years. The future Vice President has been quoted saying gay couples may lead to "societal collapse,"
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These DNA glitches, including trannies, can occur to any family, over thousands of years they have been loved and tolerated so long as they lie below the radar in their closets. Then the joo came along, in return for gay marriage, encouragement to parade on main street, etc, they have these gay anchors/etc all hissing hamas and supporting their zio project, a big human resource that cost the zios nothing. Only the gays dont know, the next Hitler will end up targeting them as well. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That's harassment and stalking, not protest. Since when do we allow hostile mobs to gather outside of peoples' homes and disturb the peace of that homeowner?
Drain the swamp
jas