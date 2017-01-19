Obama Does Not Expect 'Enormous Overlap' With Trump on Most Policies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Obama stressed that it is appropriate for Trump to pursue his own agenda while governing the country.

"My working assumption is that having won an election opposed to a number of my initiatives and certain aspects of my vision of where the country needs to go, it is appropriate for him to go forward with his vision and his values. I don't expect there is going to be enormous overlap," Obama stated.

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Outgoing US President Obama Holds Last Press Conference

Obama expressed hope that when Trump takes over the office, he would realize the complexity of certain issues and may agree with the previous administration on some policies, including the healthcare reform.

Obama also noted that a lot of Trump's views would be shaped by his cabinet and his senior White House staff.

Regarding his career, Obama said that he would not run for a US political office in the near future.

"I did not mean that I was going to be running anytime soon," Obama stated when asked about his statement on possibility of coming back to the US political arena. "What I meant is, it is important for me to take some time to process this experience we have gone through."

Obama added that as a citizen, he would stay involved in following US policies domestically and internationally.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!