19 January 2017
    Cuban migrants

    Obama Calls Wet-Foot, Dry-Foot Policy 'Carry-Over of an Old Way of Thinking'

    US
    The decision to end the "wet foot, dry foot" policy for Cuban immigrants was driven by normalizing relations between the United States and Cuba, outgoing US President Barack Obama said during his last press conference on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The "wet foot, dry foot" policy allowed Cubans who reached the United States by land to remain in the country while those who were intercepted at sea to be deported.

    Last week, Obama ordered the Department of Homeland Security to end the policy immediately and remove unauthorized Cuban nationals from the United States who do not qualify for humanitarian relief.

    "The policy that we had in place with wet foot, dry foot, which treated Cuban emigres completely different… was a carry-over of an old way of thinking that didn’t make sense in this day and age, particularly as we’re opening up travel between the two countries," Obama stated.

    In December 2014, Obama announced the United States would begin to normalize relations with Cuba after more than 50 years of non-engagement.

    However, despite increasingly stronger ties between the two nations, the decades-old trade embargo on Cuba remains in place and can only be lifted by the US Congress.

    Tags:
    relations, Barack Obama, Cuba, United States
